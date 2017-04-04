Indian Style Ground Lamb Flatbread Wraps

Today we are going to take a look at an "all purpose" Indian style ground lamb dish that is terrific served on top of rice or, even better, with some other toppings folded into a flatbread like naan or roti to make a simple wrap. It is fast becoming one of my family's favourites.
This recipe is based on Nordic Moon Ranch's Most Excellent Ground Lamb with a few of the ingredients modified. I like mine to be spicier and with more garlic among other things and I also prepare it slightly differently.
Ingredients:
2 pounds ground lamb
1 large onion diced
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 tablespoon Tandoori Masala spice mix (if you cannot find this you can substitute any other curry powder or Indian spice blend of your liking, though I like this one's flavour and kick)
1 tablespoon cumin
4 cloves minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
4 teaspoons tomato paste or 2 tablespoons ketchup
1/2 cup red wine
1/4 cup beef broth
salt and pepper to taste
|My kids like it served like a Sloppy Joe on a bun
To begin heat some olive oil to medium-high in a large saucepan. Add the diced onion and saute for 3-4 minutes. Add the minced garlic and saute for another 1-2 minutes.
Add the ground lamb and begin to brown it. As you brown the lamb add the spices/seasonings while blending all together. When the lamb is browned add the tomato paste/ketchup and then add the red wine and beef broth.
Reduce the heat and let simmer, stirring occasionally, for around 20 minutes until most of the liquid is gone or has thickened.
This dish is great on its own over rice but the way we like to eat it is served on a flatbread like naan or roti with a variety of different toppings.
|Served with feta, Indian pickle and mint on top of naan
My favourite is to serve it topped with some crumbled feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce, a teaspoon or two of Indian style pickle (mango or lime) and bit of fresh mint. You then fold the flatbread and eat it almost like a taco or a wrap. This is truly delicious!
Enjoy.
See also: Lamb Keema with Onions
See also: Lamb & Chicken BBQ Burgers
No comments:
Post a Comment