Sunday, April 2, 2017
Canada 150, Saskatchewan Austerity, the Ottawa Police & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List March 26 - April 2
This list covers the week of March 26 - April 2. It is generally in order of the date of the article's release.
1) Senator Lynn Beyak says she has 'suffered' with residential school survivors
John Paul Tasker, CBC News
Senator Lynn Beyak says she doesn't need any more education about the horrors of the residential school system because she "suffered" alongside Indigenous people who were sent to the institutions.
2) The All-Male Photo Op Isn’t a Gaffe. It’s a Strategy.
Jill Filipovic, New York Times
During the great Republican health care debacle, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with the far-right congressional Freedom Caucus to discuss, among other things, stripping out requirements for insurance companies to cover maternity, newborn and pregnancy care. After the meeting, Mr. Pence tweeted a photo of two dozen men sitting around a table. Kellyanne Conway was reportedly in the room, but in the picture the vice president circulated, there was not a woman in sight.
3) Toronto councillors want to deny Pride funding over police ban
Michael Smee, Laura Fraser, CBC News
There is a move underway by several city councillors to have Pride Toronto denied city funding because of its decision to exclude the Toronto Police Service from this year's festivities, CBC News has learned.
4) Droughts, floods from weird jet stream linked to Arctic heat
Scott Sutherland, The Weather Network
Something strange is going on, with more incidences of unprecedented heat waves, droughts and flooding happening in recent years, and based on the latest research, it's looking more and more like climate change is to blame.
5) Rape fantasy Elle isn’t a five-star masterpiece – it’s sick
Bidisha, The Guardian
Rape apologists: do you like the cinema? Have you always suspected women secretly want to be stalked, brutalised and raped? And that the biggest woman-haters on the planet are not men, but women themselves? Then brace yourselves for a celluloid treat.
6) What do many lone attackers have in common? Domestic violence
Hadley Freeman, The Guardian
Desperate attempts to profile Khalid Masood after the Westminster attacks blame Islam, Kent or even drunk teenagers, but the common thread in terrorism is often misogyny
7) Toronto’s councillors bury themselves in Scarborough’s subway
Edward Keenan, The Toronto Star
There’s something that probably ought to be cleared up. There’s a perception out there — it arose during Tuesday’s city council meeting debating (again) the extension to the Bloor subway line to the Scarborough Town Centre — that proponents of the competing LRT proposal have somehow delayed the construction of the subway for years.
8) Building the “Saskatchewan Advantage”: Saskatchewan’s 2017 Austerity Budget
Charles W. Smith and Andrew Stevens, Socialist Project Bullet
Saskatchewan's 2017 budget landed with an unenthusiastic thud last week. Riddled with cuts, job losses, public sector wage reductions, and tax increases, the Saskatchewan Party's austerity budget has garnered few friends, with critics ranging from organized labour movement to small businesses.[1] The government's budget has several fiscal goals: aggressively tackle its $1.3-billion deficit in three short years, overhaul the tax structure away from progressive forms of taxation to consumption taxes, and dismantle key aspects of the social welfare state.
9) 'I feel duped': Why bank employees with impressive but misleading titles could cost you big time
Erica Johnson, CBC News
Mike Black says he feels "completely betrayed" after trusting RBC Dominion Securities employees with impressive-sounding titles to manage his life savings, only to earn far below the market average for six years.
10) ‘Expect no apology’ for comments about ‘gay lifestyle,’ Brad Trost’s campaign says
Marie-Danielle Smith, The Star Phoenix
Conservative Party leadership candidate Brad Trost’s campaign is not backing down after controversial comments Tuesday about his discomfort with the idea of people being gay.
“In case you haven’t noticed, Brad’s not entirely comfortable with the whole gay thing. And if you haven’t noticed, you have not been paying attention,” campaign spokesman Mike Patton said in a “campaign update” video put out on social media Tuesday.
11) Ontario Tory says 'zero tolerance' for doctors who sexually abuse patients is 'intolerant'
Press Progress
A Tory MPP says he's concerned a "zero tolerance policy" towards Ontario doctors found sexually abusing patients would not be in keeping with Canada's identity as a "tolerant society."
12) Complainant in Kamloops sex assault case devastated by judge's comments, Crown stay of charges
Kim Bolan, Vancouver Sun
A woman who accused her stepfather of sexually assaulting her decades ago plans to file a complaint with the Canadian Judicial Council this week over controversial comments made by the B.C. Supreme Court judge presiding over her case.
13) She’s Hot: Female Sessional Instructors, Gender Bias, and Student Evaluations
Andrea Eidinger, Active History
“I think your feminist stances are slightly overcorrecting reality. I’m sure minorities had a harsher experience than women, ESPECIALLY today, a point you seem to overlook. You’re a really nice person though.”
That comment comes from my student evaluations from one of the first courses I ever taught, back when I was still a graduate student. At the time that I read that, I burst out laughing. I mean really, how else can you react to that kind of statement? But many courses and student evaluations later, I am starting to think that this is reflective of a larger problem in the world of academia, and history in particular, with respect to female sessional instructors and course evaluations.
14) The pro-choice memoir we all need right now
Denise Balkissoon, The Globe and Mail
A pregnant teenager learns that the fetus she is carrying will be born without a functioning circulatory system. At no point will it be able to breathe for itself – there is no way that it can live. The teenager decides not to terminate the pregnancy, telling her obstetrician that she is “praying for a miracle.”
15) Policing the police in Sask.: Time to consider independent civilian agency, says justice official
Dan Zakreski, CBC News
In February, Ryan Donard ran into the Fond du Lac River in Stony Rapids after RCMP responded to a complaint at a house in the northern Saskatchewan community, according to a news release.
16) Lynn Beyak tells residential school survivors she wants audit of all First Nations spending
John Paul Tasker, CBC News
After hearing testimony about the atrocities committed in residential schools, Senator Lynn Beyak asked survivors at the Senate's Aboriginal peoples committee Wednesday what they thought about her plan for a national audit on all First Nations spending.
17) Canada 150 is a celebration of Indigenous genocide
Pamela Palmater, NOW Magazine
This year, the federal government plans to spend half a billion dollars on events marking Canada's 150th anniversary, prompting a great deal of debate about its historical treatment of Indigenous peoples. The majority of Canadians don't have all the facts about that, while First Nations continue to live the crisis-level effects of that legacy. Perhaps Canada should cancel its celebrations and undertake the hard work necessary to make amends.
18) Pro-Abdi wristbands a response to 'slap in the face' police campaign
Amanda Pfeffer, CBC News
A retired Ottawa firefighter is launching his own line of wristbands in solidarity with the family of Abdirahman Abdi as a counter to a police campaign in support of the officer charged with manslaughter in Abdi's death.
19) Chrystia Freeland Can Rest Easy Now
Sheldon Kirshner
Congratulations, Chrystia Freeland.
You’ve won.
You and your handlers not only buried a legitimate news story, but convinced a compliant media, a cowed Jewish leadership and a spineless Jewish press to ignore it, as if it never even existed.
20) A Message From the End of the World
Ariel Dorfman, The New York Times
Here in Chile, in the far south of the Southern Hemisphere, it has been the summer of our discontent. Never have so many natural catastrophes in a row hit this country at the end of the world. For once, it is not the earthquakes that have assailed us since time immemorial or the tsunamis that often follow, devastating land and coast, mountainscapes and ocean. This time, our unprecedented woes have all been man-made.
21) Egypt’s Coming Revolt of the Poor
Zeinab Abul-Magd, Foreign Policy
Earlier this month, bread riots erupted in Egypt. Thousands of angry demonstrators blocked roads and crowded around state-affiliated bakeries, protesting a government decision to reduce the number of loaves of subsidized bread each family could purchase. As security forces clashed with rioters in poor localities in Alexandria, Kafr El Sheikh, Minya, and Asyut, protesters chanted, “We want to eat!” Social media activists have dubbed the movement “the supply riots” (intifadat al-tamwin).
22) Why should we trust the Ottawa Police Service?
Tyler Dawson, Ottawa Citizen
What’s especially alarming about Ottawa police officers wearing solidarity bracelets isn’t so much that the wristbands exist, it’s that the officers involved clearly didn’t much care about whether or not there’d be blowback and how it would damage policing in this town.
23) Video offering $1K reward for recordings of Muslim students praying ignites fears
Shanifa Nasser, CBC News
Staff with the Peel District School Board in southern Ontario are being cautioned to be "extra vigilant" about a video making the rounds online offering a $1,000 reward for recordings of Muslim students in any school in the region "spewing hate speech during Friday prayers."
24) The ‘feminists should be nice to men’ trope is back. So is The Handmaid’s Tale
Van Badham, The Guardian
Creeping back into commentary is the notion that male power will be kinder to women if they flatter it. If history can’t demolish this notion, maybe fiction can.
24) Inside the Dangerous Convergence of Men’s-Rights Activists and the Extreme Alt-Right
David Futrelle, NY Magazine
James Jackson had a plan. Traveling by Bolt Bus from his home in Baltimore to New York City, the 28-year-old Jackson hoped to strike a blow for the beleaguered white race by carrying out a bloody massacre of black men in Times Square, using a two-foot sword he’d brought with him for the occasion.
25) Mike Pence doesn't eat alone with women. That speaks volumes
Jessica Valenti, The Guardian
The vice-president’s rule is insulting for men and limiting for women. But let’s not let Pence’s sexism distract us from his whole party’s sexist agenda.
26) Sergeant who Tasered dying Sammy Yatim faces misconduct charge
Wendy Gillis, The Toronto Star
Nearly four years after Sammy Yatim was shot eight times on an empty streetcar, Ontario’s police watchdog has ordered that a misconduct charge be laid against the veteran Toronto police sergeant who Tasered the 18-year-old as he lay dying, the Star has learned.
27) It's better to be rich and mediocre than poor and bright in the UK, admits Education Secretary
Will Worley, The Independent
Lower-achieving pupils from rich families earn more than talented poorer children, the Education Secretary has admitted.
