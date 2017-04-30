Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: Fascism - Smash the Klan, Riverdale Action Committee Against Racism 1980
With anti-immigrant rallies occurring in Toronto and racist, bigoted newspapers that people have organized to try to stop the distribution of through the mail in the city's East End, this is another leaflet from the past that resonates far more than it should.
For more on the history of the committee and its quite effective actions see: Early Anti-Klan Organizing
For more on the history of the Klan in Toronto see: The grim history of the Ku Klux Klan in Toronto
