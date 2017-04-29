Fiery Veracruz Style Basa Fish

This recipe is based on a couple of different ones I have seen for making fish Veracruz style. You can also use other whitefish or red snapper to make it.
It is spicy with very bold flavours and accompanied by a hearty sauce that is almost a side dish in itself.
Here we used four relatively thinly cut boneless and skinless basa fillets.
To begin, season the fillets liberally with sea salt and black pepper and then squeeze the juice of one lime over them.
Meanwhile, heat some olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. To the pan add 1 medium chopped red onion and 1 medium chopped yellow onion as well as 2 minced cloves of garlic.
Saute this for about 2-3 minutes.
Then add a small jar of capers (around 2-3 tablespoons), a large jar of sliced jalapenos, and 20-30 pimento stuffed green olives sliced in half or into thirds.
Saute this with the onions and garlic for an additional 3-4 minutes.
Once this is done add 1 large can of whole Italian tomatoes with the juice. Add as well the juice of one more lime. Stir it all up and then carefully place the fish pieces around the pan so that they are submerged in the other ingredients and the tomatoes and juices.
Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for around 15 minutes.
This dish is great served with rice and nacho chips (as well as extra lime or lemon wedges) but it is hearty enough to eat on its own.
It is quite fiery so for a somewhat more mild version reduce the jalapenos to half a jar.
Pairs perfectly with ice cold beer, a Riesling or a Vinho Verde.
Enjoy.
