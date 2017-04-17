Monday, April 17, 2017
Chili Garlic Shrimp
It can even be prepared using thawed precooked shrimp, though it is best made using uncooked, peeled shrimp which really takes almost no time at all.
The ingredient portions listed here work for around a pound of shrimp.
Ingredients:
2 minced cloves of garlic
1 tablespoon chopped or grated ginger
1 medium diced onion
1 heaping tablespoon chili garlic sauce
1 teaspoon mustard powder
3/4 cup vegetable broth or, if you have it, 3/4 cup of water and 1 teaspoon of Vegeta seasoning
Heat some olive oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat and add the onion, ginger and garlic. Saute for around 1-2 minutes and then (if uncooked) add the shrimp and chili garlic sauce, mustard powder and saute stirring constantly for around 2 more minutes.
Add the broth, bring to a boil and reduce heat and simmer for 4-5 minutes or until the shrimp are done to your liking. Shrimp cook very quickly and when they have that classic, pink shrimp look they are done!
If you are using precooked shrimp follow all the steps but do not add the shrimp until the very end and simmer them for only around 2 minutes.
Pour all the saucepan's ingredients in a large serving bowl and, if desired, garnish with some chopped green onion.
Enjoy.
See also: Fiery Caribbean style peel-and-eat shrimp
