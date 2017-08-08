Summary of Policies - Ontario Federation of Labour 1957-1972 Part II

Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: Summary of Policies - Ontario Federation of Labour 1957-1972
A very interesting booklet for students of Canadian labour and political history, this one summarizes all the policies adopted by the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) between 1957 - 1972. Due to length we divided this post into two parts of which this is the second. Part one can be found here.
The policies are divided by type and include the date and the location of the convention at which they were adopted.
There are lots of important and still relevant planks (despite some now dated language) such as calling for lowering the retirement age to 60.
