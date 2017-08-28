Tell Ottawa 'Never' -- Ban the Bomb!
Graphic from a Labor-Progressive Party (Communist Party) of Canada poster
October, 1950
67 years later and the dream of a nuclear weapon free world seems as far away now as it ever has since the dawn of the nuclear era.
But the dream has far from died. There is a "Ban the Bomb" website (it belongs to the Scottish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament), there was a Women’s March to Ban the Bomb in New York in June, and, of course in July (as Alice Slater put it in The Nation) we watched as "Democracy Breaks Out at the UN as 122 Nations Vote to Ban the Bomb".
You know what was one of the countries that did not support the treaty? In addition to all nine countries known or believed to have nuclear weapons, Canada also boycotted the entire treaty process.
Shame.
Even now, in 2017, it is still time to Tell Ottawa 'Never' -- Ban the Bomb!
I'd ever dreamed before
I dreamed the world had all agreed
To put an end to war
I dreamed I saw a mighty room
Filled with women and men
And the paper they were signing said
They'd never fight again
And when the paper was all signed
And a million copies made
They all joined hands and bowed their heads
And grateful prayers were prayed
And the people in the streets below
Were dancing 'round and 'round
While swords and guns and uniforms
Were scattered on the ground
Last night I had the strangest dream
I'd never dreamed before
I dreamed the world had all agreed
To put an end to war - Ed McCurdy, 1950
