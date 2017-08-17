The Pennsylvania Dutch Cookbook w. Mincemeat, Shoo Fly Pie, Funeral Pie & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Grosset & Dunlap, 1970
This unique and unassuming cookbook was published in 1970 and is a collection of Amish recipes as relayed by the Amish themselves. While it has very few illustrations (none of which are of the food) this rather suits its traditional tone and its frugal and at times even spare recipes.
But spare does not mean the dishes are not delicious or satisfying. Simplicity is often underrated in cooking and greater complexity does not always add up to better food.
The cookbook begins with a brief overview of Amish history and culture and then jumps right into the recipes which, while grouped thematically, are not subdivided into categories as one generally finds.
Heavy on pies and cakes, it also reflects the regionally available ingredients. There is a great fondness for Shoo Fly Pie, with several variations, as well as pies that are specific to events both happy (weddings) and sad (funerals).
With Fried Pumpkin, Pretzel Soup (as well as a recipe on how to make pretzels!), chicken wafers, and a truly old school Mincemeat, there is much to enjoy here that is both easy on the pocketbook and easy to make.
