Velikiye Luki USSR 1977 -- Streetscapes and Monuments

The city was totally destroyed.
Despite this devastation it was completely rebuilt in the post-war years and featured many memorials in honour of those who had been lost.
This particular postcard folder was one that I came across at the Russian History vendor booth at the Toronto CNE that I wrote about in an earlier blog.
(Click on images to enlarge)
A monument to Konstantin Rokossovsky, Marshal of the Soviet Union, who played a critical role in several of the operations that liberated the Eastern Front from the Nazis.
Above: The Motherland Cinema
A Komsomol Soviet Youth Centre
