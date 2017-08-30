Fascism Must Be Defeated! -- Clara Zetkin's Speech at the Reichstag August 30, 1932

On August 30, 1932 she gave this famous speech opening the new session of the Reichstag and warning of the rise of fascism in Germany where the Nazis had just won the most seats in the recent elections.
Her courage in making this speech despite such a hostile and dangerous audience as she did (she had to be brought in by stretcher and escorted through violent Nazi crowds outside to take the stage in front of the many Nazi Reichstag members) at the age of 75 and while very unwell, should stand as an inspiration to us all.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
Source: 1999 People's Voice Calendar
No comments:
Post a Comment