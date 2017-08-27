Sunday, August 27, 2017
Colin Kaepernick, Susur Lee, Trump and more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List August 20 - 27
This week's list of articles, news items and opinion pieces that I see as must reads if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of August 20 - 27. It is generally in order of the date of the article's release.
1) My friend Kim Wall's disappearance in Denmark shows: female journalists face danger everywhere
Sruthi Gottipati, The Guardian
Kim Wall has reported on stories around the world. But she was to disappear in a country known for gender parity: Denmark.
2) Group of Cleveland Browns players kneel during anthem
Associated Press
Kneeling and bowing their heads, the Cleveland Browns bonded over something bigger than football.
3) The Confederate General Who Was Erased
Jane Dailey, The Huffington Post
There’s a reason you won’t find many monuments in the South to one of Robert E. Lee’s most able deputies.
4) Susur Lee restaurants under scrutiny after staff backlash
Lauren O'Neil, Blog TO
World-renowned chef and occasional reality TV star Susur Lee is under fire this week for allegedly forcing staff at three of his restaurants to pay for common serving mistakes, like spilling drinks and order errors, with their tip money.
5) IOU system at Susur Lee restaurants required staff to use tips to pay for mistakes
Ali Chiasson, CBC News
Spilling a drink, sending the wrong drink to a table or punching in an incorrect order with the kitchen were all examples of mistakes that cost employees tip money, according to staff at chef Susur Lee's restaurants — a practice that is forbidden under Ontario's Employment Standards Act.
6) Lee Restaurants: Stop the IOU system and refund confiscated worker tips
Petition
The problem is this; Lee Restaurants using the IOU system in their restaurants. The system was put into place to make sure FOH and BOH staff paid for any mistakes, accidents, walkouts, kitchen errors or sendbacks out of their own tips. This is 100% illegal under Ontario Law. When questioned, a representative commented that the money confiscated by the company was used to fund staff parties and pay for aprons.
7) Charlottesville shows how police ‘serve and protect’ racism
Azeezha Kanji, The Toronto Star
Unlike Indigenous water protectors at Standing Rock, the Unite the Right rampagers were not blasted with freezing water canons, or shot in the head with rubber bullets.
8) McDonald's workers to coordinate strike with allies around world
Abi Wilkinson, The Guardian
Workers at two McDonald’s restaurants in the UK will go on strike on 4 September, the US Labor Day holiday, in an attempt to coordinate action against the fast food giant with allies around the world.
9) Why Trump Can't Quit the Alt-Right
Matt Taibbi, Rolling Stone Magazine
Well, it's over now – right? He may have three and a half years left in office, but Donald Trump is finished. The Charlottesville tragedy was the final stake through the Grinch-heart of his presidency. If he didn't deserve it so enormously much, it would be sad.
10) Why are we so desperate to blame white supremacy on women?
Sarah Ditum, The Independent
Some people can't look at a neo-Nazi without condemning the woman who washes his socks for him.
11) Missouri halts execution of Marcellus Williams
Yarno Ritzen, Al Jazeera
The US state of Missouri has halted the execution of a man who was scheduled to be put to death on Tuesday for the 1998 murder of a woman after new DNA evidence surfaced supporting his claim to innocence.
12) Quebec village refuses to remove swastika-emblazoned anchor from park
Kate McKenna, Verity Stevenson, CBC News
The municipality of Pointe-des-Cascades, Que., says it won't remove an anchor adorned with a swastika in a neighbourhood park because the piece has historical significance.
13) Threats force Barbara Kentner’s family from Thunder Bay as death probe continues
Willow Fiddler, APTN
The sister of Barbara Kentner — the Anishinaabe woman who died after she was attacked with a trailer hitch — has moved away from Thunder Bay following threats targeting her children.
14) Legalise prostitution? We are being asked to accept industrialised sexual exploitation
Kat Banyard, The Guardian
Right now, a global push is under way for governments to not only tolerate but actively enable the sex trade. The call is clear: decriminalise brothel keepers, pimps and other “third parties”, allowing them to profiteer freely – and certainly don’t dampen demand for the trade. This is no mundane policy prescription. The stakes are immense.
15) Lessons on how to confront fascists
Michael Coren, The Toronto Star
I’ve been away in Britain for two weeks and have observed the reaction to white supremacists and their Antifa opponents through the banal absurdities of the U.S. president, the Canadian media, and the European body politic.
16) Hank Aaron speaks out on Colin Kaepernick controversy: 'He's getting a raw deal'
Gabrielle McMillen, The Sporting News
Hank Aaron has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick, saying the quarterback is "getting a raw deal" from NFL owners.
17) He's considered Canada's founding father, but many Ontario teachers want his name stripped from public schools
Shanifa Nasser, CBC News
As U.S. legislators mull the removal of statues seen by many as painful reminders of the darker moments in American history, a similar debate is playing out in Ontario over whether public schools should bear the names of Canadian figures associated with this country's legacy around the treatment of Indigenous communities.
18) Sexual harassment and the sharing economy: the dark side of working for strangers
Sam Levin, The Guardian
Women working for companies like Uber and DoorDash say they have been groped, threatened and harassed by customers. Their stories highlight how technology connects strangers – and opens the door for abuse.
19) Stop defending Joss Whedon – you do lose your feminist cred when you treat women badly
Susan G. Cole, NOW Magazine
Wow, guys who call themselves feminists sure don’t have to meet too many expectations.
20) Domestic violence activist calls for NDP leadership candidate Kinew to 'acknowledge what he did'
Sean Kavanagh, CBC News
Manitoba NDP leadership hopeful Wab Kinew's recent disclosures about two charges of domestic assault in 2003 do not go far enough for Zita Somakoko.
21) Bring violence-against-women services back to North York
Petition
Did you know that women and children fleeing domestic violence in Ontario can’t always get the help they need? And yet in North York, the only shelter serving women and children closed its doors on May 19, laying off 32 shelter workers.
22) West Bank wine controversy continues as Canadian challenges 'Made in Israel' label
Derek Stoffel, CBC News
The grape harvest happening now in vineyards throughout the Israeli-occupied West Bank has begun to yield the fruit that will eventually become wine labelled "Product of Israel."
On a recent early-morning outing, Israeli boys with clippers cut bunches of green grapes that the Shiloh Winery will use to produce a chardonnay that will be sold around the globe.
But half a world away in Winnipeg, a child of Holocaust survivors is fighting to change the labels on bottles of wine produced in Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
23) NFL’s stance on Colin Kaepernick may cost them more in the end
Sally Jenkins, The Toronto Star
The larger wrong in Colin Kaepernick situation is beginning to overtake any original insult or disrespect the quarterback may have committed.
24) Yup, the Toronto Sun is Boosting the Fraser Institute's Bogus Tax Calculations On Its Front Page
Press Progress
Ugh, not again...
25) Religious rights may dominate remaining weeks of NDP leadership campaign
Chantel Hebert, The Toronto Star
Can the federal NDP maintain a hard-won presence in Quebec and at the same time become more competitive in the rest of Canada? Or is its repository of Quebec votes little more than a poisoned chalice?
26) Jagmeet Singh calls out NDP opponents on niqab issue in Quebec
Alex Ballingall, The Toronto Star
On the eve of the only French debate of the NDP leadership race, contender Jagmeet Singh criticized two of his opponents for their statements on a contentious Quebec law that would ban face coverings, such as the niqab worn by Muslim women, for people who are giving or receiving public services.
27) Colin Kaepernick's Supporters Make Their Voices Heard Outside NFL’s Headquarters
Tim Rohan, Sports Illustrated
Around 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, at the corner of 51st Street and Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan, Reverend Stephen Green stood at a podium on a raised stage, in front of a microphone, with about a dozen other social activists behind him. In front of him stood several hundred rally attendees, standing seven or eight deep, all the way down the city block.
