The Little Clay Hut -- A Soviet Adaptation of a Russian Children's Tale by Alexei Tolstoi

Tolstoi wrote several children's books that were adapted from folk tales in addition to his better known science fiction writing and his monumental, fictional Russian Revolution trilogy The Road to Calvary. Tolstoi died in 1945 after being involved in important investigative work related to Nazi war crimes. Many felt his exposure to the horrors of these crimes weakened him and played a role in his death.
This charming English language translation of one his adaptations was released in 1979. Illustrated by Y. Rachev it tells the tale of a series of insects and animals who, despite their differences, take up residence in a peasant's lost clay pot only to have their camaraderie rudely interrupted and broken up by the arrival of the rather unpleasant bear "Grumbly-Rumbly"!
Rachev's illustrations capture the fanciful tale's tone as well as the ever expanding clay pot home that meets such an unfortunate demise.

