Friday, August 4, 2017

Sochi 1978 -- A Postcard Visit to a Soviet Resort City

Published in 1978 and aimed at the tourist market internal to the USSR (you can tell this as the cards have no text other than in Russian) this postcard folder is of the Soviet resort city of Sochi.

The folder has some truly terrific landscape style postcards showing Sochi's parks, beaches, hotels and other attractions. I am especially fond of the futuristic looking streetlamps, the picture of the Sochi train station at night and the portrait style photo of the stone sculpture, though all-around this is an unusually cool set of vintage cards.

(click on images to enlarge) 










This was the Sochi Circus Bldg. (above).
All major Soviet cities had them.
To see a postcard post about the Soviet circus go to:
A Postcard Trip to a Soviet Circus













See also: Leningrad 1977 -- A Vintage Postcard Folder

See also: Soviet Simferopol Vintage Postcard Folder 1978

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)