Sochi 1978 -- A Postcard Visit to a Soviet Resort City

The folder has some truly terrific landscape style postcards showing Sochi's parks, beaches, hotels and other attractions. I am especially fond of the futuristic looking streetlamps, the picture of the Sochi train station at night and the portrait style photo of the stone sculpture, though all-around this is an unusually cool set of vintage cards.
(click on images to enlarge)
This was the Sochi Circus Bldg. (above).
All major Soviet cities had them.
To see a postcard post about the Soviet circus go to:
A Postcard Trip to a Soviet Circus
All major Soviet cities had them.
To see a postcard post about the Soviet circus go to:
A Postcard Trip to a Soviet Circus
No comments:
Post a Comment