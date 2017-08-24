Garlic Fried Chicken

While I have adapted it slightly, this recipe is closely based on one found in The Urban Peasant cookbook by the late Canadian TV chef James Barber that was released in 1991. We looked at a James Barber cookbook in a previous Vintage Cookbook #TBT post.
First, season 6-8 chicken thighs liberally with Herbs-de-Provence and sea salt. If you don't have Herbs-de-Provence you can use a seasoning of your choice or just the sea salt. The thighs should be skin-on and bone-in. This dish won't work with drumsticks or breast meat (which would really dry out).
Heat a couple of tablespoons of olive oil in a large, deep saucepan. You want to do this at about the 5 1/2 to 6 mark (medium-high). Be sure to wait until the oil is properly heated for cooking and then place the chicken pieces in the pan skin side down.
Cook for 5 minutes. Do not move the chicken while it is frying, there is no need to. You want the skin to get dark and crispy. If you are concerned they are burning reduce the heat slightly.
After five minutes, flip the chicken to the skinless side. Add 40-50 unpeeled cloves to the pan placing them between the chicken pieces. This is approximately 3 full heads of garlic.
Fry the garlic and chicken for another 5 minutes.
After this is done, lift the chicken pieces and place on top of clusters of the unpeeled garlic cloves so that the chicken is no longer touching the pan. Reduce the heat to medium (around the 4 1/2 to 5 mark), cover the pan and let cook for 30 minutes.
Do not uncover until the full 30 minutes have passed.
While this is cooking your home will fill with a truly wonderful cooking aroma and when you do finally uncover your pan a blast of this will greet you in a delightful wave.
The chicken will be very crispy and browned at the bottom (as well as on top as pictured) and this tastes absolutely delicious. While the unpeeled garlic cloves will be almost burnt on the outside you will still be able to squeeze out the now very soft garlic clove insides and eat them on the side. This is quite tasty.
Serve the chicken with the garlic and some rice or a salad. Also serve with lemon wedges and squeeze the lemon over top the chicken.
This dish is perfect with a chilled Vinho Verde, Riesling or Chardonnay.
Enjoy.
