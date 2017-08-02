Spicy Mint Chutney w. BBQ Lamb Chops

Today we are going to take a look at how to make a fiery, flavourful mint chutney. While you can use this as a condiment on any number of things (samosas for example) it is absolutely perfect on barbecued or grilled lamb.
To make the chutney you should use a food processor if you have access to one, but a blender works too, just push down on the chutney between pulses with the end of a wooden spoon.
Ingredients:
- 2 good sized garlic cloves
- 2 green chilies chopped or 1 chopped unseeded jalapeno + 1/4 green scotch bonnet)
- knob of ginger-peeled with a spoon
- 1tsp sugar
- juice of half a lemon.
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup chopped mint
- 1 cup chopped coriander
Grind first 5 ingredients till coarse-medium consistency.
Add coriander leaves and mint leaves, lemon & water and grind again til desired consistency is achieved.
This is a nice, hot, minty chutney. If it is too intense for some folks at your BBQ or for your kids you can just take a bit and mix with plain yogurt and a squeeze of lime for a more mild sauce.
As we said above the chutney is terrific with lamb.
Take some lamb shoulder chops, brush them with olive oil and then season them with some minced rosemary, minced garlic, some sea salt and some black pepper. Let them sit out (covered) at room temperature for about half-an-hour and then BBQ them over charcoal until done to your liking (in the case of lamb this really should be in the range of rare to medium-rare).
Serve with the chutney on the side or on top. It will perfectly compliment the lamb.
It will keep, covered, for a few days in the fridge. Like many such sauces is often spicier and bolder the next day so it can also be made a day ahead and kept in the refrigerator until the BBQ.
Enjoy.
See also: Indian Style Ground Lamb Flatbread Wraps
See also: Argentinian Chimichurri grilling sauce
See also: Easy homemade jalapeno hot sauce
No comments:
Post a Comment