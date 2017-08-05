Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Summary of Policies - Ontario Federation of Labour 1957-1972
A very interesting booklet for students of Canadian labour and political history, this one summarizes all the policies adopted by the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) between 1957 - 1972.
The policies are divided by type and include the date and the location of the convention at which they were adopted.
There are lots of important and still relevant planks from calling for free education and textbooks to calling for public auto insurance. While some of the language used is dated, many of the policies were also in the forefront of movements at the time, such as calling for full abortion rights.
As the booklet is rather lengthy, today we are posting the first half. The second half will be posted later this week.
(Click on images to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment