Latin America in the Struggle Against Imperialism, for National Independence, Democracy, People's Welfare, Peace and Socialism - Havana 1975

Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Latin America in the Struggle Against Imperialism, for National Independence, Democracy, People's Welfare, Peace and Socialism - Declaration of the Meeting of Communist Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean, Havana, June 1975
A joint declaration issued by the Communist parties of Latin America and the Caribbean that looked at the history and state of the anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist struggle throughout the region in 1975.
The leaflet looks especially at the achievements of the Cuban Revolution as well as at the terrible consequences of the fascist coup d'etat in Chile that had occurred less than two years prior.
Note the denunciation of the Chinese Communist Party and the accusation that it had colluded with the Chilean junta.
Interesting also for its allusion to the emergence of Liberation Theology.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment