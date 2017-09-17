Public Education in the USSR, Mikhail Prokofyev c. 1968 w. Vintage Photos

Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Public Education in the USSR, Mikhail Prokofyev c. 1968
This booklet looks at the incredible strides made by the USSR in public education after the revolution as well as at the state of the system in the late 1960s
The Soviet Union over the course of its history made truly astonishing leaps forward in education including basically eradicating illiteracy in new generations of citizens, and extending a broad education to all people regardless of nationality, region or sex all essentially free of charge in most cases, especially for those with lower incomes.
When World War II broke out the USSR had more students and school children being educated than any other country in the world, and in the post war years the record was equally impressive.
The booklet outlines how the Soviet education system was structured as well as how they sought to aid other countries internally in, among other things, eliminating the scourge of illiteracy.
It is also notable for its vintage photographs of Soviet students at study and play.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment