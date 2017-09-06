Ulyanovsk -- 18 Soviet Postcards of the USSR Tourist Destination and Lenin's Birthplace

Ulyanovsk's claim to fame during Soviet times was that it was the birthplace of V. I. Lenin who was, of course, born Vladimir Ulyanov. As a result the city was renamed from the original Simbirsk in 1924. Ironically Simbirsk was also the birthplace of Alexander Kerensky
Ulyanovsk was a major tourist destination while the USSR still existed and there are postcards that show three of the Ulyanov family's residences from the 19th century that had become museums.
The cards have text in Russian and English.
In a couple of the photos you can also see the Tatra T-3 tramcars that were manufactured in Czechoslovakia during the Communist era and that were noted for their exceptional reliability. They were used in cities across Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union.
(Click on images to enlarge)
D.D. Minaev St.
House of Soviets
Sculptural Ensemble:
Maria Aleksandrovna and her son Volodya
Monument of I. N. Ulyanov
(Lenin's father)
The obelisk on the mass grave of Red Army soldiers
who perished in the battles for Simbirsk
Monument of N. M. Karamzin
The I. A. Goncharov Regional Museum of Local Lore
Regional Fine Arts Gallery
Monument of I. A. Goncharov
Regional Puppet Theatre
Venets Hotel
View of the city
House of Technology
The I. N. Ulyanov State Pedagogical Institute
Square of the Victory's 30th Anniversary
At the berth of the boat station
The house where the Ulyanovs lived 1870 - 1871
The house where the Ulyanovs lived 1871 - 1875
V. I. Lenin's Home Museum decorated by the Order of the October Revolution
The house where the Ulyanovs lived in 1878 - 1887
Monument of V. I. Lenin
