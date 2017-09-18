Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Vietnam: Eyewitness Report -- Tim Buck, Rae Murphy and Maurice Rush, 1966
With yet another dubious American documentary series aiming at being "even-handed" about the Vietnam War now airing, The Left Chapter will be posting some leftist leaflets about Vietnam from the era itself.
These are not "even-handed" but rightly portray the American imperialists as the invading butchers that they were. The American crimes in Vietnam are astonishing and should not be whitewashed. It was an entirely unjustified and grotesque war in which the United States was completely in the wrong in both its methods and justifications.
This leaflet, among other things. talks of the barbarity of the American's illegal bombings of North Vietnam that destroyed the precious infrastructure of a developing country and extinguished countless innocent lives. Remember that when war criminals like John McCain are portrayed as heroes.
The leaflet is the product of a courageous visit to North Vietnam made by legendary Canadian Communist leader Tim Buck, Rae Murphy and Maurice Rush.
We have looked at the heroic struggle of the National Liberation Front before in posts like The Art of Resistance: Sketches of the Vietnamese National Liberation Front 1964 - 1965 Part I and Part II as well as in In South Vietnam US Biggest Operation Foiled Tay Ninh (February-April 1967).
(Click on scans to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment