263 Recipes in Praise of Cooking w. Cottage Cheese Pizza, Chicken Kiev, Cream of Tuna Soup & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Standard Brands Publishing c. 1975
From its very oddly phrased title, to its less than appetizing period style photography, to its cute little illustrations and its often bizarre recipes, this brand oriented cookbook is very 1970s camp.
Each of the 263 recipes uses one or more of five specific products in some way -- Blue Bonnet Margarine, Chipits, Magic Baking Powder, Planters Nuts or Planters Peanut Oil.
The book is especially heavy in trying to promote the virtues of margarine opening with a two page section on the history and alleged benefits of margarine. Blue Bonnet Margarine shows up in a large number of the recipes, and in almost all cases I can assure you would be far better off using butter! (Though in the case of the baking recipes substitutions can be tricky.)
There is a lot of classic fare here and many pages of dessert, cookie and baking recipes that look well worth trying out.
But there are also recipes like Cottage Cheese Pizza that, to put it mildly, push the boundaries of what we would likely regard as good taste these days!
Today we look at the bulk of the recipes that were accompanied by photographs.
(Click on images to enlarge)
