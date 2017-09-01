Beef Short Ribs Charcoal Barbecued with Homemade BBQ Sauce

This dish is cooked on a charcoal grill and has to be done over indirect heat.
We looked at using the indirect method with charcoal before. It simply means that you bunch your charcoal towards the sides of your barbecue leaving a fairly large space in the middle without any hot charcoal.
This dish also requires buying some aluminium foil BBQ trays. It is preferable if you can get the ones with small slits on the bottom, but not essential.
|The "indirect method" with charcoal at the sides
The first step is to take out your ribs and season them liberally on both sides with sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder and mustard powder.
Let them sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, slice up two large Spanish onions and two celery stalks and line the bottom of your foil pans with them
Take your seasoned ribs and, in batches, sear them over the hot charcoal at the sides of the grill for about one minute a side.
Place your seared and seasoned ribs on top of the bed of onions and celery and put the trays over the center of the grill with no charcoal underneath.
The total cooking time for this dish is 2 to 2 1/2 hours. This first part of the grilling takes 30 minutes. You want to maintain a consistent heat but not allow this to get too high, meaning you want to be cooking 10-15 minutes top on your barbecue and then 5 minutes top off to let the coals flare back up.
During this first grilling period you can make your homemade BBQ sauce. To do this mix the following ingredients throughly in a bowl:
During this first grilling period you can make your homemade BBQ sauce. To do this mix the following ingredients throughly in a bowl:
BBQ Sauce Ingredients:
1 cup ketchup
1/2 cup chili sauce
1/2 cup prepared mustard
1/4 cup vinegar
1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1-2 teaspoons Tabasco Sauce
This is a terrific BBQ sauce for any number of dishes and works very well here.
You should put some aside in a separate bowl for dipping later if you want extra sauce so as to prevent cross-contamination.
After the first half hour of cooking, spoon some sauce over the top of each of the ribs so that they are covered with it. Flip each of the ribs and cover the other side with sauce as well. This is the only time you will flip the ribs.
BBQ the ribs for another 90 minutes to 2 hours until they are tender and the meat can be easily pulled from the bone. Remember to continue to alternate 10-15 minutes top on, 5 minutes top off throughout the entire cooking process.
Be sure to sit out, listen to some radio, chat with friends or loved ones and have some drinks while doing this!
The onions and celery will be very browned and even caramelized in parts, but are really tasty. While you can cut the ribs up into riblets I like to serve them uncut and to pull them apart and eat them by hand.
They are a perfect weekend or holiday dish that go nicely with rice and salads, garlic bread and red wine or beer!
Enjoy.
See also: Standing Prime Rib Roast done two ways: On the BBQ or in the oven with mushroom gravy
See also: Beer Can Chicken with "French Fried" Asparagus on the BBQ!
No comments:
Post a Comment