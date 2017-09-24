U.S. Crimes in Vietnam Book 2, 1967

Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: U.S. Crimes in Vietnam Book 2
With a new American documentary attempting to give an allegedly "balanced" approach to the American imperialist war of aggression against the people of Vietnam in the 1960s and 70s, (while still managing to get it wrong on facts such as that the "Gulf of Tonkin Incident" was a total American fabrication as is widely known), we posted a leaflet about American crimes committed during the illegal bombing of North Vietnam.
Today we share the final part of a three part look at the leaflet "U.S. Crimes in Vietnam". From 1967 it outlines in great detail American brutality as well as the widespread usage of chemical warfare by the Americans.
It is worth noting that as we now know:
During the Vietnam War, the U.S. military sprayed 20 million gallons of chemicals, including the very toxic Agent Orange, on the forests and farmlands of Vietnam and neighboring countries, deliberately destroying food supplies, shattering the jungle ecology, and ravaging the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent people. Vietnam estimates that as a result of the decade-long chemical attack, 400,000 people were killed or maimed, 500,000 babies have been born with birth defects, and 2 million have suffered from cancer or other illnesses. In 2012, the Red Cross estimated that one million people in Vietnam have disabilities or health problems related to Agent Orange.
Here in Book 2 it is outlined how Americans extensively used chemical weapons during their illegal war of aggression in Vietnam.
The first part of this series was U.S. Crimes in Vietnam: Embattled Vietnam, while the second part was U.S. Crimes in Vietnam Book 1 - The Biggest War Criminals in Our Era
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
