Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Tim Buck on the Suicide Pact, Labor Progressive Party 1949
A Labor Progressive Party (Communist Party) of Canada leaflet opposing the formation of NATO and the emergence of the Cold War. Written by the party's leader, Tim Buck.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment