Friday, September 8, 2017

Make Canada a Nuclear Weapons Free Zone - Communist Party of Canada 1980s


Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project

See the end of this post for details on the project.

 Leaflet: Make Canada a Nuclear Weapons Free Zone - Communist Party of Canada 

 A leaflet from the early 1980's denouncing the Trudeau government allowing the testing of cruise missiles in Canada and the premises on which they were allowed. Also calls for nuclear disarmament broadly.

 Notable for the cover art by Anton Refregier, the American artist and muralist whose work we looked at before in Sketches of the Soviet Union in the 70's: Anton Refregier -- Part I Moscow and Leningrad and Sketches of the Soviet Union in the 70's: Anton Refregier -- Part II Ukraine, Latvia, Armenia, Turkmenia and Georgia.
(Click on scans to enlarge)





When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.

 While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.

 All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).

 If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
