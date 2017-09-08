Make Canada a Nuclear Weapons Free Zone - Communist Party of Canada 1980s

Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: Make Canada a Nuclear Weapons Free Zone - Communist Party of Canada
A leaflet from the early 1980's denouncing the Trudeau government allowing the testing of cruise missiles in Canada and the premises on which they were allowed. Also calls for nuclear disarmament broadly.
Notable for the cover art by Anton Refregier, the American artist and muralist whose work we looked at before in Sketches of the Soviet Union in the 70's: Anton Refregier -- Part I Moscow and Leningrad and Sketches of the Soviet Union in the 70's: Anton Refregier -- Part II Ukraine, Latvia, Armenia, Turkmenia and Georgia.
