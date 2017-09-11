"Long live Chile! Long live the people! Long live the workers!" - Salvador Allende 26 June 1908 – 11 September 1973

Salvador Allende 26 June 1908 – 11 September 1973
Today marks the 44th anniversary of the American backed fascist coup in Chile (September 11, 1973) that overthrew the democratically elected leftist government of Salvador Allende and plunged the country into a vicious military dictatorship.
Allende fought to defend La Moneda (the Presidential Palace) and died rather than go into exile.
Before his death he gave one final speech to the Chilean people that ended:
"Workers of my country, I have faith in Chile and its destiny. Other men will overcome this dark and bitter moment when treason seeks to prevail. Go forward knowing that, sooner rather than later, the great avenues will open again where free men will walk to build a better society.
Long live Chile! Long live the people! Long live the workers!
These are my last words, and I am certain that my sacrifice will not be in vain, I am certain that, at the very least, it will be a moral lesson that will punish felony, cowardice, and treason."
Santiago de Chile, 11 September 1973
(Image from a rally dedicated to solidarity with the Chilean people and in honour of Salvador Allende, 28 September,1973 in Havana, Cuba)
