Who Wants War? Labor-Progressive Party 1950

See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Who Wants War? Labor-Progressive Party (Communist Party) 1950
Vividly and strikingly illustrated this is a powerful anti-war and anti-nuclear leaflet released by the Labor-Progressive Party (Communist Party) in Canada in 1950. It reflects the very real danger of war between the USA and USSR as the Cold War dawned and as the Korean War was in full swing.
(Click on images to enlarge)
