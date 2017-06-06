See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Joe Zuken - The Man for Cathedral (1971)
Yesterday we looked at a 1971 election leaflet for legendary Winnipeg Communist politician and activist Mary Kardash who was running for school trustee at the time on the Labor Election Committee municipal ticket.
Also on that ticket was another legendary Winnipeg Communist politician and activist Joe Zuken. Zuken served for 20 years on the school board and then from 1961 to 1983 as a City Councillor. He was part of a remarkable era in leftist and Communist politics in the city.
This was one of Zuken's election leaflets in 1971.
(Click on images to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment