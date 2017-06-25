Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Tim Buck - Fighter for Peace and Socialism 1951
Published by the Labor-Progressive Party (Communist Party) of Canada in 1951 to honour his 60th birthday, this booklet gives a brief outline of the life and struggles of Tim Buck, the legendary Canadian Communist leader.
