Moscow 1971 - 32 illustrated postcard images in colour and black-and-white

The set had 16 numbered illustrations of famous Moscow landmarks and the cards themselves are in Russian only. What is unique about the set is that in addition to the colourful representations on the front, each card had an atmospheric black-and-white illustration on the backside as well, something I have never seen.
The artistry here is remarkable and the locations are lovingly rendered.
