Monday, June 19, 2017

Moscow 1971 - 32 illustrated postcard images in colour and black-and-white

Today we are going to take a look at a truly lovely set of illustrated postcards that were published in the Soviet Union in 1971.

The set had 16 numbered illustrations of famous Moscow landmarks and the cards themselves are in Russian only. What is unique about the set is that in addition to the colourful representations on the front, each card had an atmospheric black-and-white illustration on the backside as well, something I have never seen.

The artistry here is remarkable and the locations are lovingly rendered.

(Click on images to enlarge)



































