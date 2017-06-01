Robert Carrier's Cookery Cards Part II w. Coq-au-Vin, Old English Chicken Pie & more -- Vintage Cookbook #TBT

Publication Details: Thomas Nelson, 1966
This week's installment has two of may favourite things -- postcards and food!
For a time publishers released sets of "cooking cards" that would have a photo of the dish on one side and the recipe on the reverse. These were usually the size of a standard postcard and we have looked at a couple of examples before, such as 1968's Japanese Cooking Cookery Cards with Sushi, Tempura, & more.
What is terrific about this format is that they were sturdy and easily portable, meaning it was no problem to bring with you to the grocery store so that you could make sure you got everything you needed.
Today we, finally, return to take a second look at a set of cards made by famed sixties chef Robert Carrier. We posted the first installment of these nearly two years ago!
Here have an assortment of his "gourmet" classics from a take on coq-au-vin to an English chicken pie. There are also game and pigeon recipes. You can substitute things like Cornish game hen or quail for pigeon.
The recipes are very much of their period in both good and not-so-good ways!
