Elect Mary Kardash Winnipeg 1971 - The New City Needs New Policies to Serve You!

Leaflet: Elect Mary Kardash 1971 - The New City Needs New Policies to Serve You!
An election leaflet from the 1971 School Trustee campaign of legendary Winnipeg Communist activist and politician Mary Kardash.
Kardsah was running with another legend of Winnipeg municipal and Communist politics, City Councillor Joe Zuken on the Labor Election Committee ticket. Kardash was elected to and served on the school board several times between 1960 and 1986.
We also have a Joe Zuken leaflet from the same campaign that we will feature tomorrow.
(Click on images to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment