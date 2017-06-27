Vintage Vegas 1958 - A Colour Postcard Folder of the Classic Hotels

Before on the blog we have looked at a style of vintage little keepsake postcard
packet that unfolds to drop down a long row of connected full colour illustrations. These were quite popular in the mid-20th Century. The idea was that you were supposed to mail the whole packet to yourself or someone you wanted to share memories of your trip with -- you know, long before instant shares via cell phones and even before personal ownership of cameras (remember those) was widespread.
Today we are featuring a packet released in 1958 that showed the "fabulous strip" in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many of the famous hotels are included here such as the Sands and the Stardust. They are surrounded by classic 50s American cars. Note also the billboards for Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra!
