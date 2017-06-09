Soviet Simferopol Vintage Postcard Folder 1978

As followers of this blog know, I like to feature vintage postcards (and photography generally), especially either of streetscapes or with political themes.
Today we are looking at a tourist postcard folder I came across that you could buy when visiting Simferopol during the Soviet period. It was published in 1978, came in a decorative packet and each image is described on the back in Russian, Ukrainian and English.
Simferopol is in the Crimea and was in the Ukrainian SSR in 1978 after the Crimea was transferred to the Ukraine in 1954 by Khrushchev and the Soviet leadership at the time.
There are 11 panoramic postcards of the city in total. Each is accompanied here by its description.
(click on images to enlarge)
Gagarin Street
Monument to Lenin
Sculptor V. Stamov, Architect V. Popov
Krim Department Store
Airport
Covered Market
Crimean Ukrainian Theatre of Music and Drama
Railway Station
(Looks like a busy spot at the time!)
Movie Theatre
Monument to K. A. Trenyov
Sculptor Ye. Belashova, Architect N. Kucherova
Corner of Tales at the City Park for Children.
Eternal Flame at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier
