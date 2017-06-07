Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: Facts to Combat Job Discrimination - 2nd UE National Conference on Problems of Working Women May 15 - 16, 1954
This is a fascinating piece of North American and US social and labour history that flowed from a United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE) conference in 1954. It looks at the union's efforts to combat discrimination against women in the workplace both in terms of jobs and wages. It also pays special attention to the issues confronting black women in the workforce especially in the context of the times.
It shows that myths and excuses used to discriminate against women in the workforce were highly beneficial to the corporations noting the "staggering total of FIVE BILLION FOUR HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN EXTRA PROFITS that employers make out of their discriminatory exploitation of women". (Emphasis in the original).
It also notes the always present effort of capitalists to divide workers as when "Employers seek to escape their responsibility for layoffs by setting worker against worker on the basis of age, color and sex."
Interestingly the UE document calls out some other unions at the time for "playing the bosses' game" by agreeing to discriminatory contract clauses as well as with sexist ideas about women workers generally.
Finally, among many important stats, note the incredible levels of institutionalized wage discrimination in the United States in 1954 with black women making an average of $517 a year, white women an average of $1,339, black men $1,784, and white men $3,255.
