The Flavour of Montreal 1976 w. Soupe a l'Oignon, Bouillabaisse Canadienne, Cassoulet Quebecois & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Gage/Four Corners Publishing, 1976
I love this quite atmospheric cookbook that really does feel like a trip back to some of the restaurants of Montreal in the 70s. It certainly has the cuisine, food photography and techniques of the era (in ways, of course, both good and less so).
The book is separated into sections with entrees, soups, seafood, poultry, meats and some rather opulent desserts. It is heavy on seafood with the entree section largely consisting of seafood dishes in addition to the seafood section itself.
All of the recipes are drawn from a restaurant menu dish of the time with the contributing restaurant listed. They range from the classic and simple to the complex and decadent. Here we look at the recipes that were accompanied with a photograph and they include one of my absolutely favourite comfort foods, French Onion Soup (and one that, in this case, looks fantastic).
(Click on images to enlarge)
