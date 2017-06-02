An invitation from the Communist Party - Join us to build a better USA 1981 w. Angela Davis & Gus Hall

See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: An invitation from the Communist Party - Join us to build a better USA 1981
An outreach and recruitment leaflet from the CPUSA released shortly after Reagan became President. Interesting for a number of reasons reflecting the period it also has a brief set of examples of the contributions made by Communists to changing the US. Note also the Gus Hall-Angela Davis photo. They had run together as the CPUSA's Presidential-Vice Presidential ticket in 1980.
