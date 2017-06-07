Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Campfire Beef Chili with Nachos and Homemade Cheese Sauce
with Natalie
Today we are going to look at a terrific chili whose seeming simplicity belies its complex and bold flavours. We will also be serving it with nachos accompanied by a homemade cheese sauce!
A Campfire-style chili allows the beef and seasonings to be the star with only minimal other ingredients. It is also thicker with less liquid than many other styles.
Chili Ingredients:
2 lb. ground beef
2 tablespoons paprika
1 tablespoon oregano
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon mustard powder
1 tablespoon black pepper
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
sea salt to taste
1 large onion, diced
1 large can (796ml) red kidney beans
2 cups Bovril or beef broth
To start, heat some olive oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Add the onion and saute for around 3 minutes until it turns slightly golden.
Add the beef and start to brown adding all of the seasonings as you do so. When the beef is browned add the kidney beans and stir them in.
Without draining add 2 cups of beef broth. For this specific chili I like to use Bovril (in which case you would add 2 cups of water and of 4 teaspoons of Bovril). Stir again, bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 60-90 minutes.
Now this can be had with some nacho chips and sour cream on the side but it goes very well with nachos and a homemade cheese sauce. Homemade cheese sauces are easy to make and far, far better than commercial ones.
While the chili is simmering, you prepare your cheese sauce.
Ingredients:
1 can evaporated milk
1 cup shredded/grated old cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded/grated old white cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon mustard powder
dash cayenne pepper
dash Tabasco sauce
1/2 teaspoon Buffalo-style wing sauce
Toss the grated cheese with the cornstarch in a bowl coating the cheese as evenly as possible.
Pour the evaporated milk into a smaller pot, bring to a boil and quickly reduce to a simmer. Add the Dijon, mustard powder, cayenne, Tabasco, Buffalo wing sauce and cheese/cornstarch and stir until the cheese is nicely melted. Simmer for around 1 minute. Taste and add any seasonings as desired. You can thin the sauce with a bit of 10% cream or more evaporated milk if needed. Best served right away, so prepare towards the end of the chili cooking time.
When the chili is done serve with nacho chips and the cheese sauce for dipping on the side. Also great with veggies. It is a delicious combination that goes well with ice cold beer, friends, and a movie or a game of some kind!
Enjoy.
