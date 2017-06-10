See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: A Plea for Social Justice - Extracts from the Speeches of J. S. Woodsworth, M.P. , in the House of Commons, 1930-33 (Part I)
This booklet published in 1933 (selected by Grace MacInnis) has nearly 80 pages of extracts from the speeches of Canadian Socialist icon J. S. Woodsworth. Woodsworth, a critical figure in the history of the Canadian left, was the first leader of the CCF, the precursor to the NDP.
As the booklet is quite lengthy we will be breaking up these posts into 2 or 3 parts.
The first part today shows the sections "Economic Conditions and Resulting Unemployment", "The Co-Operative Commonwealth" and "Social Legislation".
The booklet is a fascinating and remarkable piece of and look at Canadian leftist and social history.
(Click on images to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment