Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: Soviet Estonian Music- Aspects of Estonian Life 1966
The second of a series of leaflets we will be posting from Soviet Estonia this week, this one looks at the post war and sixties music scene in the republic.
The First installment was Soviet Estonian Art - Aspects of Estonian Life 1966
