Leaflet: Africa is Waking Up to the Beautiful, Dignified and Great History that its People Deserve - Cuba 1976
This is the text of a speech given by Cuban Communist leader Armando Hart Davalos at the Karl Marx Theater in Havana in May, 1976.
It looks at the struggle against colonialism and racism in Africa (and the Americas) more broadly as well as at the fight against the barbaric apartheid regime in South Africa specifically. The leaflet shows the strong commitment of the Cuban revolutionary regime to supporting national liberation movements.
"There is, perhaps, no greater inferiority than that of those who believe in racial superiority. In this moral and historic situation there is only one just hatred; hatred of racism. This is just hatred because it is born of love for equality among all human beings."
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
