Leaflet: The Truth About Bauxite Nationalisation - Cheddi Jagan PPP of Guyana 1972
Written by the late Cheddi Jagan, General Secretary of the People's Progressive Party of Guyana and one of the towering figures of Guyanese history, this leaflet that is a compilation of articles in the Mirror newspaper is interesting for a number of reasons.
First, it talks about Canadian imperialism and the contradictions between the interests of Canadian imperialism and capital and those of the United States. This serves as a reminder that Canada was always an integral part of the imperialist camp.
Second, it outlines in very effective form why nationalization does NOT equal socialism in anyway -- a common error such as when we see memes with slogans like (paraphrasing) "Hate Socialism? Then I guess you hate the post office and fire department" etc., that confuse services and corporations being public with being some nascent example of a socialist economy.
Jagan notes that the type and intent of nationalization and even more the CONTEXT of nationalization vary considerably and that there are objective differences between capitalist and reformist nationalization and a genuinely socialist program of nationalization.
