The Master Chef's Outdoor Grill Cookbook w. Beef Roast on a Spit, Barbecued Bologna Roll & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Vintage Cookbook: The Master Chef's Outdoor Grill Cookbook

 Publication Details: American People's Press, 1960


Today we are looking at a really fun vintage cookbook that is just perfect for the season.

 The Master Chef's Outdoor Grill cookbook is a truly campy trip through the world of outdoor cooking c. 1960. From liver steaks to Barbecued Bologna Roll the menus are...well...at times quite interesting.

On the upside, there are lots of great recipes and menus as well and it is an all charcoal book, just as it should be. No gas to kill the mood. In addition, the BBQs in the pictures all look amazing. I would love to get my hands on any them and especially the ones with two grills divided by a small island for your utensils, beer, etc.

The book starts with lots of basic tips on getting a grill going, types of charcoal and wood and whatnot. It then runs through a variety of BBQ menus and even ends with a handy set of dips, sauces and even alcoholic mixed drinks to make the backyard party complete.

