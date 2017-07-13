Thursday, July 13, 2017

The Steak Book 1966 w. Steak Diane, Chopped Steak Provencal & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Vintage Cookbook: The Steak Book, Arthur Hawkins

 Publication Details: Doubleday, 1966

 If you are a fan of steak this 1966 cookbook is well worth seeking out. While it has plenty of recipes it is not simply a book of steak recipes. It is a book about steak more generally and includes detailed looks at all the different cuts of steaks, cooking charts, marinades, sauces, sides, and much more.

Each recipe even has a handy list at the bottom indicating which cuts can be used for it. I have also included the book's back cover photo guide to doneness.

Today we will look at the recipes that were accompanied by photographs as well as at a few others that were not. Included among the recipes featured is a version of one of my all-time favourites, Steak Diane.

(Click on images to enlarge)
















