Mrs. Renfro's Ghost Pepper Salsa with a Nacho, Beef & Cheese Platter

favourite spots in Kensington Market for buying hot sauces one of the owners suggested I try Mrs. Renfro's Ghost Pepper Salsa which he said was about as spicy as store bought salsa gets.
And he was certainly right about that!
But, in addition to packing a serious punch, this award-winning salsa is also truly flavourful and is not just about the heat. It has three peppers in the ingredients: jalapeno peppers, green chili peppers and, of course, the marquee Ghost Peppers. The Ghost Pepper (or Bhut Jolokia) is considered to be one of the ten hottest in the world. According to Wikipedia the Ghost Pepper is "400 times hotter than Tabasco sauce. The Ghost chili is rated at more than 1 million Scoville heat units".
Now, of course, this salsa is not 400 times hotter than Tabasco or, needless-to-say, it would be inedible. It is, however, very hot. This heat is balanced by a terrific traditional salsa flavour, a nice smokiness and a hint of cilantro. It is a spectacular, winning salsa. I look forward to trying their full line up of sauces and salsas which includes a pumpkin salsa and a tequila salsa!
Now, this particular salsa can be enjoyed any of the ways salsa generally can be but we are going to have it with a beef and cheese nacho platter.
This is really easy to do and is a great Friday night fun family dinner or as a party appetizer.
First, buy a bag or two of your favourite nacho chips. Grate as much cheddar, pizza mozzarella or Monterey Jack (or any combination thereof) as you want to drown the nachos in. Put your nachos on an aluminum foil lined shallow baking tray and cover them with the cheese. Put the baking tray into the oven at 300 degrees for 5-10 minutes until the cheese is fully melted and golden brown.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan start browning a pound of beef. You can add a packet of store bought taco or fajita seasoning or make your own by adding a tablespoon of chili powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 2 teaspoons cumin, 1 teaspoon mustard powder, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, and cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper to taste.
Take your nachos covered with melted cheese out of the oven and top with the beef, a jar of sliced green olives, some sliced jalapenos, a large dollop of 14% sour cream and whatever else you like on top of nachos.
Then pour the Mrs. Renfro's into a side bowl for dipping (or if you are more adventurous pour some over top)and get ready for a fiery good time.
Wash down with ice cold beer. I really cannot recommend this salsa enough.
Enjoy.
