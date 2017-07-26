Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: Fidel Castro On the 28th anniversary of the attack on the Moncada Garrison, Las Tunas, 26th of July 1981
Today is the 64th anniversary of the historic attack on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba by a band of Cuban rebels led by Fidel Castro -- an event seen as the beginning of the Cuban Revolution that would culminate in the overthrow of the Batista and the liberation of Cuba from American imperialist domination in 1959.
To honour this we are posting a speech given by Fidel Castro on the 28th anniversary of the attack in 1981.
This speech talks of the revolution's remarkable accomplishments as well as of the persistent and vicious attempts of the United States to destroy it.
