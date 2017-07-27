See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: The Heritage of Sen Katayama, Karl G. Yoneda CPUSA 1975
This leaflet is a short political biography that looks at the life and struggles of the early 20th century Japanese Communist leader Sen Katayama. Katayama played a role in the formation of the Communist parties in the USA, Canada and Japan in the wake of the Russian Revolution and was a revolutionary activist prior to it.
One notable aspect of his story is the incredible racism he confronted from the American labor movement in general and AFL leader Samuel Gompers in particular. This was a serious issue within the Canadian labour movement at the time as well as we saw in the post "The Trades and Labor Congress of Canada: An Historical Review 1873-1949".
The author, Karl Yoneda had a remarkable activist life as well as you can read in outline on Wikipedia.
