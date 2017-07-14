"Under capitalism the working class has but two courses to follow:
crawl or fight"
--J. B. McLachlan
"James Bryson McLachlan, labour leader (b at Ecclefechan, Scot 9 Feb 1869; d at Glace Bay, NS 3 Nov 1937). Born into a family of cotton weavers and farm labourers, McLachlan graduated from the Lanarkshire coalfields to become the fiery leader of the Nova Scotia coal miners and a popular spokesman for labour radicalism in Canada. Influenced by social critics such as Thomas Carlyle and labour leaders such as Keir Hardie, McLachlan believed it was the mission of the working class to "redeem the world from the chaos of capitalism.""
