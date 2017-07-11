Leningrad 1977 -- A Vintage Postcard Folder

Today we are looking at a tourist postcard folder I came across that you could buy when visiting Leningrad during the Soviet period. It was published in 1977, came in a decorative packet and each image is described on the back in Russian only so it was directed primarily at an internal tourist audience.
As the city that was the cradle of the revolution and that is known for its beauty the postcards do it justice with photographs of famous landmarks as well as of monuments to the heroic people of Leningrad who withstood the siege of the Nazis during the Second World War. As is generally true of Soviet postcards there are also photos of industry and housing complexes in which they took great pride.
(Click on images to enlarge)
