Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: PPP Struggles for TUC Freedom - Cheddi Jagan PPP of Guyana 1985
Recently we looked at a Guyanese People's Progressive Party leaflet written by its General Secretary -- and a pivotal figure in Guyana's history -- Cheddi Jagan, "The Truth About Bauxite Nationalisation"
Today we are looking at another PPP/Jagan leaflet,this one from 1985, "PPP Struggles for TUC Freedom"
"This booklet consists of aspects of the struggle of the People's Progressive Party to strengthen the trade union movement in Guyana; and to put the Trades Union Congress on a sound and militant footing where it unswervingly defends the workers' rights."
One highlight: "It is essential not merely to transfer ownership of the means of production (factories, land, machines, tools, etc.) from foreign-private to state, but also to change the relations of production with the aim of making socialist production relations predominant. Economic growth and nationalisation alone do not mean socialism. Although a certain level of economic development is a prerequisite for socialism it is not its content. Socialism is a class and political concept; its essence consists in the socialisation of the basic means of production, distribution and exchange and the establishment of the rule of the working people."
(Click on images to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment